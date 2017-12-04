Dangerous parking on rail bridge prompts concerns

There are calls for action to prevent a serious collision on a railway bridge in a village near Sleaford.

Residents and parish councillors in Ruskington have raised their concerns about potentially dangerous parking on the Station Road/Priory Road bridge over the Sleaford to Lincoln line.

Cars waiting to pick up commuters or school children off the trains on dark evenings are said to be taking a risk and parking on the bridge, partially blocking the road and causing a hazard for unsuspecting drivers approaching around the bend.

The situation has arisen since an upgrade in station facilities in 2014 meant passengers could no longer cross the tracks between the southbound and northbound platforms, instead being required to walk up a ramp, over the railway bridge and back down to the station car park if needing to be picked up. Instead, several cars are waiting on the bridge.

Eddie Findlay, parish clerk, said they raised a concern when the ramp was first proposed in 2014.

He added: “Ruskington Parish Council share the concerns of the residents and the matter has already been referred to Lincolnshire County Council Highways.”

One neighbour warned it is an “accident waiting to happen” and suggested bollards or yellow lines. but the local highways manager said they had found “no indication” that people are parking there habitually or for extended periods.

He said past experience has shown that when bollards are installed on grass verges, people tend to leave their cars on the road instead, but if parking in a way that creates a hazard, they could face police action. “New parking restrictions could be investigated if requested by the local community or the police to address a particular safety issue.”