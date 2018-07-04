Driver arrested and charged with failing to stop after accident and drink driving after late night crash in Sleaford

A Sleaford man has been arrested and charged following a late-night two vehicle collision on Grantham Road in Sleaford.

Benjamin Wright, 25, of Buttler Way Sleaford, has been charged with driving a vehicle over the alcohol limit and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been released on bail to attend Lincoln Magistrates on July 27.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Grantham Road in the town at 10.27pm last night (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “One vehicle, a blue Ford Mondeo, failed to stop at the scene and the driver, a man in his 20’s, was located and arrested following a positive Breathalyzer test on Grantham Road at 11.50pm.”

Fire crews arrived on scene and removed the rear seats and lowered a seat in a blue VW Golf also involved in the collision and used a spinal board to remove one person from the car.

The driver and passenger in the Golf were treated by paramedics for minor injuries, say police.