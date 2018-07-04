Driver arrested and charged with failing to stop after accident and drink driving after late night crash near Ruskington

A Sleaford man has been arrested and charged following a late-night two vehicle collision near Ruskington.

Benjamin Wright, 25, of Buttler Way Sleaford, has been charged with driving a vehicle over the alcohol limit and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been released on bail to attend Lincoln Magistrates on July 27.

Emergency services were called to a crash at Speedway Corner, near Ruskington, at 10.27pm on Tuesday night.

A police spokesman said one vehicle, a blue Ford Mondeo, failed to stop at the scene and the driver, a man in his 20’s, was later located and arrested following a positive Breathalyzer test nearby at 11.50pm.

Fire crews arrived on scene and removed the rear seats and lowered a seat in a blue VW Golf also involved in the collision and used a spinal board to remove one person from the car.

The driver and passenger in the Golf are said to have travelled as far as relatives on Grantham Road, Sleaford, to call emergency services and were treated by paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, before being discharged.