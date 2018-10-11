Driver escapes with minor injuries after rolling car into field beside A17

A man was taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening injuries’ after the car he was driving ran off the A17 and landed on its side in a field.

The white Nissan Almera was the only vehicle said by police to have been involved in the incident at around 2.21pm on Tuesday on the A17 Leadenham Bypass.

The driver was the only occupant was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The vehicle had been travelling down Newark Road from Leadenham toward the A17, overshot the junction with the A17 and left the road on the opposite side of the A17.”

The A17 was closed for some time while emergency services attended and the car was removed.

Motorists were diverted through villages during rush hour.