Driver safety groups undergo rebranding

The volunteer-run charity dedicated to promoting safer driving in Sleaford and the south of the county has undergone a rebrand.

For many years, Boston Advanced Motorists (BAM) has been working to improve road safety in Sleaford and South Lincolnshire as a whole.

The group is affiliated to the Institute of Advanced Motoring and an official provider of Advanced Driver and Advanced Rider courses. However, with an increasing demand from motorcyclists, this has prompted a change of name to South Lincolnshire Advanced Motorcyclists to more accurately reflect the group’s activities in recent years covering communities around Skegness, Boston, Horncastle, Sleaford, Bourne, Spalding, Holbeach and Sutton.

Clive Shardlow, SLAM’s chairman explains: “If you are a motorcyclist and want to find out more about becoming an Advanced Rider, talk to us.”

If you are thinking about the Advanced Driver course, you should now contact their colleagues at Lincoln Advanced Motorists.

South Lincolnshire Advanced Motorcyclists operates observed runs for riders preparing for their IAM Advanced Rider test, carried out on a one-to-one basis with allocated observer volunteers who have only passed their IAM tests and completed further training to offer guidance.

Mr Shardlow said: “2018 has not been a good year on the roads of Lincolnshire. Since 2003, the trend had been generally downwards, but in recent years the figures have been creeping up again, and we are determined to continue to play our part in endeavouring to change this.

“Riding regulations, road signs, vehicle technology and common practice change over time and it really does make sense to have your riding skills reassessed and updated. Taking the Advanced Rider course is the best way to make sure you are riding to the best of your ability.

“You might also get a reduction in your insurance, as several insurers offer discounts to holders of the Advanced Rider qualification.”

For South Lincolnshire Advanced Motorcyclists, contact Dave Rodgers on 07742 552223. For Lincoln Advanced Motorists, visit www.iamroadsmart.com/groups/lincolnam