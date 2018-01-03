Driver taken to hospital after collision near Martin closes road

Police have closed the B1191 near Martin after a driver was injured when his car left the road.

The crash, described as a serious collision, was reported at 9.40am this morning (Wednesday) at South Drove on Martin Fen on Moor Lane between Martin and Woodhall Spa near Granary Caravan Storage.

Speaking at around midday, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A car has left the road causing injury to the driver. The driver has been taken to Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.

“The collision has happened on the straight stretch of road between Woodhall Spa and Martin. We have closed the road to allow an investigation of the scene. We anticipate the road will be closed for the next two to three hours.”

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area if possible.