Drivers told to avoid Sleaford town centre after pedestrian injured in collision with lorry

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Sleaford between a woman pedestrian and a lorry.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, the incident happened around 11.20am on Southgate outside Turnbulls builders merchants yard.

Emergency services blocking Southgate at the scene of the collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Sleaford. EMN-181130-123433001

Several police vehicles, an ambulance and a critical care team response car from the air ambulance have attended.

The spokesman said: “Injuries to the pedestrian are being assessed.”

This has meant that Boston Road and Southgate were temporarily closed and the level crossing barriers were lowered to prevent vehicles turning up Southgate from Grantham Road. Boston Road has since reopened but Southgate is blocked between the Handley Monument and the level crossing. Police says this will be closed for some time, and will cause considerable traffic issues in and around Sleaford. “Please avoid the area if you can,” they advise.

People are now able to access Station Road.