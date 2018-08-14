Drivers travelling from Sleaford area warned of major accident blocking roads near Newark

Drivers travelling towards Newark on the A17 should be aware that there has been major collision on the A46 Newark bypass this morning.

The smash was reported to police at 7.48am between the A1 Newark Showground/Air Museum turn off and the A617 Cattlemarket Roundabout and, according to Nottinghamshire Police, it is currently closed in both directions.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which involved four cars and a HGV laden with bricks.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

According to AA traffic news there is queueing traffic and congestion to the Lord Ted Island as well as on the A617 to Averham and on routes through South Muskham and on the A1 which is being used as a diversion route. A detour is in operation with southbound traffic told to exit the A46 onto the A616.