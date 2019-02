The occupants of two cars suffered minor injuries after a collision at the junction of King Edward Street and Grantham Road in Sleaford last night (Thursday).

The collision happened around 8.10pm and involved a Toyota and a Ford Fiesta, say police.

Both Sleaford fire crews also attended and were said to have used hand tools and hydraulic cutting gear to extract two casualties.

Both vehicles were then made safe and the road, which had to be closed for some time, was later cleared.