Emergency services rush to multiple vehicle smash on A153 outside Sleaford

Motorists are being warned of a potentially serious road collision outside Sleaford causing blockages for traffic heading home tonight (Monday).

Passers-by have told the Standard three or four cars are involved in the collision on the A153 at the junction outside Sleaford Rugby Club which occurred around 6pm.

One told The Standard: “There are at least three police cars and two fire engines and a recovery truck there. One of the cars is pretty smashed up on the roadside but I could not see any casualties.”

Traffic can still head into town but the road is blocked on the road out towards Ruskington and AA travel news is showing traffic tailing back to the Moor Lane turning for Ruskington.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

* More information as we get it.