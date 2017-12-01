Engineering works to disrupt trains to and from Grantham this weekend

Due to essential engineering works by Network Rail engineers this weekend overnight, there will be changes to train times and replacement buses for travellers through Sleaford.

On Saturday, East Midlands Trains between Nottingham and Skegness, via Sleaford, will not call at Grantham after 1pm. Rail replacement buses will operate between Bottesford and Grantham.

On Sunday morning, Nottingham to Skegness trains will not call at Grantham again, with rail replacement buses operating between Bottesford and Grantham and trains will operate as scheduled again from 12noon.

Check your journey details before travelling via the website: eastmidlandstrains.co.uk ; Twitter @EMTrains or National Rail Enquiries on 03457 48 49 50.