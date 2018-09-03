Family of great-grandmother ‘devastated’ after her death in A17 collision at Swineshead

The family of a Spalding great-grandmother who died in a road collision say they are “deeply shocked and devastated” by her death.

Mary Bernadette Blades (84) was a passenger in a silver Citroen Xsara which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Benz van on the A17 with the junction of Villa Lane at Swineshead at about 12.15pm on Wednesday, August 29.

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction, northbound, towards Swineshead Bridge.

Mary was married to Frank and the couple from the Spalding area were looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in November.

She also leaves behind a son and daughter, two grandchildren and a three-week old great-granddaughter.

A spokesperson for the family said: “We are all deeply shocked and devastated by this tragic accident.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, including those with dash cams, to email them at control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 186 of August 29 in the subject box.

Alternatively, call the non-emergency number 101,