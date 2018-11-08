Faulty train forces cancellations on rail service through Sleaford

A number of rail services running through Sleaford have had to be cancelled due to a fault on a train.

According to rail operator East Midlands Trains, they have had to make some cancellations on their Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster route through Sleaford due to the fault.

Customers are being told that they may use their ticket to travel on the bus number 37 between Peterborough and Spalding and the number 31 bus between Lincoln and Sleaford.

The rail replacement bus is running from outside Sleaford station.