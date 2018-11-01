Firecrews free person trapped in ditch in crashed Land Rover at Horbling

Emergency services were called to free a person from a Land Rover that ended up in a ditch at Horbling last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Billingborough, Donington and Sleaford were called out just before 10.30pm to the single vehicle crash involving a red Land Rover estate on the B1177 Holland Road.

Lincolnshire Police stated: “The car had entered a ditch.

“The driver was taken to hospital in Nottingham.”

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue gear to create space to release the driver from the vehicle.