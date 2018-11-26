Firefighters cut person out of car after it flips onto roof near Wilsford

Emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle car crash on the A153 near Wilsford last night (Sunday) where a car was said to have flipped onto its roof.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, a crew from Sleaford attended the collision at about 10.46pm and used hydraulic cutting gear to release one person from the vehicle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “One man was taken to hospital with what we believe to be serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

“The road was closed from 11pm until around 2.30am.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 397 of 25/11/18