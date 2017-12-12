Firefighters free casualty after collision between lorry and car on Holdingham roundabout

A casualty had to be freed by firefighters after a collision between a lorry and a car on the A15 at Holdingham roundabout yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The road was blocked for some time while emergency services worked at the scene of the accident which was reported at around 4.22pm.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service one person had to be helped from the car.

There was minor damage to both vehicles and the driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital for checks.

The road continued to be blocked until the vehicles were recovered and there were tailbacks in the surrounding area.