A man had to be helped from his crashed car after it landed in a roadside ditch on Friday evening.

Emergency services including firecrews from Sleaford and Donington were called out to Scott Willoughby at 5.40pm where they had been told of the car in a ditch on Willoughby Road.

Once the crash scene was located, firefighters used a ladder and a platform to assist a male from the car.

There were no reports of injuries.