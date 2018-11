Emergency services were called to a road collision at Great Hale Drove, near Great Hale early this morning.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Billingborough attended the call at 4.15am and used chocks, blocks and a winch to stabilise the vehicle.

According to the fire service, small tools were then used to remove a door from teh crashed vehicle and release two casualties.

The seriousness of their injuries has not yet been reported.