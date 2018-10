Firecrews needed a step ladder to help the occupant climb out of a vehicle which had been involved in a collision in Metheringham yesterday afternoon (Tuesday)

Crews from Sleaford and Metheringham attended the scene of the single vehicle crash at 2pm on Sleaford Road in the village.

A fire service spokesman said crews used a ladder and step platform to gain access to the vehicle and assist the person to escape.

The occupant was then left in the care of an ambulance crew.