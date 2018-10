Sleaford and Donington fire crews were called to rescue a person from the scene of a crash on the A15 last night (Monday) near Sleaford.

The single vehicle collision was reported at 10.30pm near Aunsby and Swarby and involved a woman driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

A fire and rescue service report states that the firefighters used a section of ladder to reach and release one person from the vehicle and then made the vehicle safe.

An ambulance attended but the woman was not taken to hospital.