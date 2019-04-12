Flying Scotsman passing through Sleaford area on Saturday

Don’t miss the first chance of the year to see the famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman travelling through Lincolnshire this weekend.

The iconic loco is heading through Sleaford area from London to its base at York’s National Railway Museum, passing along the Joint Line through Spalding, Sleaford, Metheringham, Lincoln, Saxilby and Gainsborough tomorrow (Saturday).

It had recently been running along a preserved railway line in Dorset before heading back to London today (Friday).

It is scheduled to pass through Sleaford at around 2.50pm and Metheringham just after 3pm. It will arrive at Lincoln at about 3.40pm for a short break.

It will then push on to rejoin the mainline at Doncaster and up to York where it will be on display at the National Railway Museum from Thursday, April 18 until Thursday, May 2.

Spectators are warned to view the steam train in safety and not to trespass on the railway line.

You can see a full schedule for The Flying Scotsman for the year here.