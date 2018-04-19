Flying Scotsman steams through Sleaford area this lunchtime

The amazing steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman whistled through the Sleaford area this lunch time, to the delight of railway enthusiasts.

The iconic engine was on a one-way journey from London King’s Cross Station to Scarborough.

It set off from the capital at around 8.17am and passed by Sleaford on the avoiding line at speed, crossing Boston Road on the railway bridge and passing under the A17 at Sleaford North Junction shortly after midday.

It has taken an hour’s break at Lincoln, before heading on to Scarborough, expected to pull in at about 5.15pm.

John Walker shot this video of the train as it powered through Metheringham station on its way to Lincoln.

