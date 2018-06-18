Funfair ride holds up traffic through Sleaford town centre

Traffic in Sleaford town centre came to a standstill this morning when a lorry towing a fun fair ride ended up unable to negotiate a tight corner.

The fairground vehicle and trailer was seen trying to turn from Southgate into Market Place and Eastgate at about 9.30am this morning (Monday).

Photographer Alan Ward captures the scene as the funfair operators unhitch the trailer in order to get it round the tight corner. EMN-180618-144619001

Sleaford resident Alan Ward spotted the jam which was holding up traffic on the one-way system.

He said: “It was decided to unhitch the trailer and get round Barclays Bank corner that way.”

Apparently it had come along London Road, through town and was going on to the Boston Road recreation ground.

Mr Ward said: “Why they did not use the bypass is beyond us and goes to prove why there should be a weight limit on HGVs in Sleaford town centre.”