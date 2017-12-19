FURTHER UPDATE: A17 re-opened after barrier is fixed

Swineshead Bridge level crossing has now re-opened following repairs to the barriers, National Rail has confirmed.

A spokesman for the company told The Standard the A17 was now open as normal at the site of the barrier near to the station.

Tuesday, 11am - Network Rail has been forced to order a new barrier after a lorry driver drove into the old one while repairs were being carried out this morning (Tuesday), leaving the A17 closed and long delays for traffic.

A spokesman for the company said engineers had been called to the faulty barrier near the Swineshead Bridge Station at around 7.40am and had been controlling the barrier locally to let traffic past while repairs were carried out.

However, they said a lorry driver ‘misjudged’ the timing of the operation and collided with the barrier breaking it.

The spokesman apologised for any disruption caused.

A road closure has been put in place at the crossing and traffic is being forced to find an alternative route.

Trains are being run ‘under caution’.

Traffic this morning has seen tailbacks of more than five miles.