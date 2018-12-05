Girl, 16, killed in collision with lorry named by police

A 16-year-old girl killed in a collision with a lorry at Osbournby on Monday afternoon has been named by police as Eliza Bill, from Threekingham.

In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police, her family have paid tribute to Eliza.

They said: “Eliza was the most beautiful soul. She touched the hearts of all who knew her with kindness and caring.

“She leaves us with broken hearts that will never mend.

“We will love you always, our princess. Your mum, dad and sister.”

The family thanked all in the local community and all her friends who have been so kind to them since they moved to the area earlier this year.

The media have been asked to respect the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the collision which was reported at around 4.30pm on Monday on the A15 London Road, close to the junction with High Street. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of London Road, Osbournby around 4.30-4.40pm on Monday afternoon and saw the collision or saw a Scania lorry prior to the collision. Call 101 quoting incident 290 of December 3.

* Yesterday (Tuesday), an 18 year old female student from Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn was seriously injured after being in collision with a black Mercedes C Class on the Main Road outside the school shortly after end of the school day at 3.30pm.

The student is said to be from the local area and was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham. The A607 was closed between Leadenham and Navenby for several hours and parents evening at the school was cancelled.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the school on the A607 and either saw the collision or saw the pedestrian or the black Mercedes before the collision to contact 101.