A 16-year-old girl has been killed in a collision with a lorry in Osbournby near Sleaford.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of London Road, Osbournby, at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon, Monday December 3 and saw the collision or saw a Scania lorry prior to the collision.

The road was closed while police dealt with the crash

The 16-year-old girl is said to be from the local area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 290 of 3 December.