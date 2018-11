Motorists were faced with having to dodge bales of hay that had fallen from a load blocking the road between Ruskington and Sleaford last night (Wednesday).

Drivers reported the obstructions in the dark on the A153 to Lincolnshire Police at about 6.26pm said a force spokesman.

She explained: “We received a report that five bales of hay were blocking the road at East Road, Sleaford.

“The bales were scattered over a 200m radius. The road was cleared by around 6.44pm.”