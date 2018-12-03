High Street closed at Osbournby after ‘serious’ collision between pedestrian and a lorry

Lincolnshire Police say emergency services have headed out to a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Osbournby this afternoon.

A statement says the incident on High Street in the village was called in to police at 4.43pm today (Monday).

“The road has been closed and we would ask motorists to avoid the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 290 of December 3.”

This incident comes just days after another serious collision between a woman pedestrian in her eighties and a lorry on Southgate in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police reported today that she is still in a serious condition after being rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.