Highways engineers called after police get reports of metre-wide pothole on A17 Leadenham bypass

Police have warned that a large pot hole, over a metre wide, has opened up on the A17 Leadenham bypass.

According to the Lincolnshire Police Twitter feed, they said they were receiving reports of the hole on the Sleaford bound carriageway, stating: “Please take care while Highways attend to assess the carriageway.”

In response some followers disputed quite how fresh the hole was.

Alan Hensman said: “That has been there for weeks. It’s even throwing the HGVs. It’s just at the top just before it goes back to one lane. There are two big ones.”