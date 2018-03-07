‘I think the tree won’ driver says to police after collision on Sleaford street

“I think the tree won” was the phrase allegedly given by a driver to police after a collision in Sleaford last night (Tuesday).

Sleaford-based bobby Pc Jimmy Conway tweeted the photographs of the incident around midnight revealing the mangled front of a grey BMW that had embedded itself around a tree on Grantham Road in Sleaford earlier that evening.

He commented: “Busy one today. Suspect interview and then a report of a public order offence to investigate. Now dealing with a non-injury RTC on Grantham Road, Sleaford. BMW v Tree.”

Pc Conway added that the driver, who was apparently unhurt, had commented: “I think the tree won”.

He signed off saying the road was now all clear and the vehicle had been recovered.