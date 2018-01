An injured driver was taken to hospital by ambulance after his car was involved in a collision on the A153 near North Kyme in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Police say the single vehicle smash happened between Billinghay and North Kyme at half past midnight and the injured driver was in his late 50’s.

The A153 was closed for an hour between the B1395 Ferry Lane junction at North Kyme and the B1189 High Street at Billinghay until the vehicle was cleared from the road.