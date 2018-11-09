Inquest confirms name of man killed in crash on A52 near Sleaford

A man who died following a collision on the A52 near Sleaford has been officially named.

Vladislav Lescinskij was officially identified at the opening of an inquest into his deat on Wednesday at Linoln Coroner’s Court.

The man, who was said by police at the time of the crash on October 25 to be in his 30s, was pronounced on the A52 at Bridge End, near Swaton.

Police said a second man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the collision between a van and a lorry.

The hearing has been adjourned for further reports to be compiled.

Lincolnshire Police had appealed for dash cam footage or witnesses to the crash which occurred at around 2.35pm. Call police on 101 if you have not done already.