Joint funding sees new bus shelter installed in Sleaford Market Place

People waiting for a bus in Sleaford Market Place will now be able to take cover from the elements following the installation of a new shelter.

For many years, residents in the town have requested somewhere to stand when the wind and rain hits.

In response North Kesteven District Council, Sleaford Town Council and Lincolnshire County Council have joined together to fund the £4,100 shelter equally between them.

The shelter was assembled and installed by workmen yesterday (Wednesday).

The late district councillor Peter Haysum raised the matter some years before he died. There had been some difficulties in the past about finding an appropriate site for a shelter due to the narrowness of the path at the traditional bus stop in front of the old market supervisor’s hut, but the shelter has instead been sited further along, set back between two trees.

In a report on the proposal to NKDC’s Asset Management Group two years ago, NKDC’s Economic Development Manager, Alan Gray had explained that although it was usualy the responsibility of county or parish councils to provide shelters, it would not be possible to place a shelter on the pavement at the bus stop as it would be too narrow and so NKDC would have a role in this as it would need to be on their land, as they own the market place.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, commented on the final installation: “We listen when people ask for improvements and we’ve worked with the Town and County Councils to achieve this result.

“I’m sure bus users will make good use of it – particularly during the type of weather we’re experiencing at the moment!”

Kevin Martin, Town Clerk at Sleaford Town Council, said: “We have been pleased to work with NKDC and LCC to bring about the provision of a much needed shelter in the Market Place.”

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at the County Council, said: “Residents have been calling for this new bus shelter, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to help NKDC and STC to deliver this shelter. We’re working hard to make public transport a more attractive option. We want to encourage more people to leave the car at home, so that we can cut congestion in our town centres.”