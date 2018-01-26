Lane and slip road closure changes on Sleaford A17 bypass as embankment works progress

For commuters who may not yet know, access to the A17 Sleaford bypass from the A153 has changed overnight to allow major maintenance work to progress.

Work on the embankment of the bypass where it crosses the railway line and A153 has been ongoing since November with lane closures and a contraflow system in place to allow workers to operate safely.

The works, which include large scale drainage improvements and measures introduced to stabilise the remainder of the bank, are programmed to be complete by the end of April 2018.

Since December 4, the westbound lanes along this section of A17 have been closed, with westbound traffic diverted to a lane on the eastbound carriageway. This had meant the slip road for westbound traffic joining/leaving the A153 had been closed, opposite the Agra restaurant.

As of today (Friday), the eastbound section of carriageway will be closed for six weeks, with eastbound traffic moved to a lane on the westbound carriageway. This means the eastbound slip road opposite Sleaford Rugby Club will be closed instead and the other slip road re-opened.

Following the eastbound closure, single lane closures on both directions of the A17 will be put back in place for the remainder of the works.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times on the A17, but in one lane rather than two in each direction. A speed restriction of 30mph will continue to be enforced throughout the life of the project.

The A17 Sleaford Bypass embankment repair project will cost £2.4m funded by the Department of Transport (DfT) from its National Productivity Investment Fund. The money was awarded to LCC to help reduce congestion at key locations, upgrade or improve the maintenance of local highway assets, improve access to employment and housing, and develop economic and job creation opportunities.

For up-to-date information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.