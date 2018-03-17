Local man killed in two car crash at Boothby Graffoe

A man has been killed in a two car crash in Boothby Graffoe.

The collision occurred on Heath Lane at 7.20pm yesterday (Friday March 16) and involved a black Astra and a silver Astra. The driver of the black Astra, a 31-year-old local man, sadly died as a result of the collision. His next of kin have been made aware. The male driver of the silver Astra was not seriously injured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen either vehicle before or after the collision, or anyone who saw the collision itself.

If you do have any information, please contact police via email; force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number (406) and date (16 March) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident number 406 of 16 March.