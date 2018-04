There has been traffic delays this lunch time (Thursday) on the A153 north of Sleaford after a collision.

The incident involved a lorry and a black Renault car when the two collided at the junction with the B1209 turn off for Leasingham.

No-one was thought to have been seriously hurt.

The crash reported to police at around 11.39am and the road was partially blocked to allow recovery of the vehicles, which was done by 2pm.

Traffic should be getting back to normal in the area.