Lorry collides with bank in Sleaford town centre causing Christmas market traffic chaos

There was temporary traffic chaos in Sleaford town centre during the Christmas Market event on Sunday when an articulated lorry got stuck between two banks.

Apparently, it is believed a Polish driver making a delivery to a store in town but did not know Sleaford was following his sat nav and was not aware of the weight restriction for vehicles in the town centre.

The delivery lorry scraped up against the wall of the HSBC bank turning into Westgate. Photo: Anthony Brand EMN-170412-124738001

He has travelled down Northgate and was met with the barriers and road closure in the Market Place for the festive event and instead turned right into Westgate, colliding with the wall of the HSBS bank and getting wedged between it and the Nationwide opposite.

The police were called as it was still partially blocking Northgate, causing traffic to quickly tail back. Officers helped negotiate it out again, according to a police spokesman.

Deputy chairman of the Town Council Coun Anthony Brand was there at the time and believed the driver was trying to get to Aldi.

He said: “There was some modest damage to the bank.”

Both branches were open for business after the incident yesterday.