Lorry crash blocks A15 north of Sleaford for over 12 hours on Friday night

The A15 north of Sleaford was closed from Friday evening for over 12 hours after a collision involving a HGV lorry.

According to Lincolnshire Police and Fire services, the collision happened before 9.15pm on Friday and the road did not reopen until 10am on Saturday due to the time taken to clear the vehicles.

The road was closed between Holdingham and the B1191 junction at Cranwell.

Firecrews from Sleaford and Metheringham with a support unit from Grantham attended the collision scene.

Firefighters made the scene safe and gave casualty care for the driver who had got out by the time they arrived.