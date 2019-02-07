Lorry driver arrested after collision on A52 at Swaton

A lorry driver has been arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A52 at Swaton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) .

Lincolnshire Police say they received a call at 12.20am to the incident involving a Honda Civic and an articulated lorry.

A police spokesman said: “The female driver of the Civic was taken to hospital in Boston with serious, but not life-altering or life-threatening, injuries. The driver of the articulated lorry was also taken to hospital in Boston but required no treatment.

“The road was closed while vehicles were recovered.

“The driver of the articulated lorry, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.”

A fire crew from Billingborough and another from Donington attended the incident and helped keep the scene safe for medics and recovery workers by calming traffic and assisted police by providing lighting.