There are reports of a broken down truck loaded with pigs causing a blockage on the A17 west of Sleaford this afternoon.

The traffic hazard was reported at 12.41pm on the AA traffic report website saying that a lane was closed at North Heath Lane junction near Fulbeck, causing slow traffic eastbound on the Leadenham bypass.

The lane was closed to assist with the break down recovery of the lorry carrying around 150 pigs.