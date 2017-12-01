Lorry slips in ice and crashes into house in Caythorpe

Emergency services have been on the scene of a crash this morning in Caythorpe where a lorry appears to have slipped on ice and hit a house.
The incident was reported by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning (Friday) at about 8.20am on Church Lane in the village.
A fire crew from Sleaford attended, a spokesman said: “Crew made the building safe by using specialist props to support the roof joists.”
A police spokesman added that the lorry seemingly slipped on ice and collided with the property.
He said no-one was hurt as a result and no offences were committed.
An engineer will assist firefighters with the operation of shoring up the damaged house.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.