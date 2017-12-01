Lorry slips in ice and crashes into house in Caythorpe

Emergency services have been on the scene of a crash this morning in Caythorpe where a lorry appears to have slipped on ice and hit a house.

The incident was reported by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning (Friday) at about 8.20am on Church Lane in the village.

A fire crew from Sleaford attended, a spokesman said: “Crew made the building safe by using specialist props to support the roof joists.”

A police spokesman added that the lorry seemingly slipped on ice and collided with the property.

He said no-one was hurt as a result and no offences were committed.

An engineer will assist firefighters with the operation of shoring up the damaged house.