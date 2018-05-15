Main route through Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe to undergo resurfacing work

Worn out sections of the High Street through Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe are set for some much-needed improvements, according to the county council highways department.

Work will begin on Monday May 21 when the C001 High Street, Brant Broughton is resurfaced.

During the improvements, the road will be closed, with traffic diverted via the A17, A607, Navenby Lowfields, and the C001. This phase of the project is expected to be completed on Friday May 25.

Then, on Tuesday May 29, work will resume on the C001 Stragglethorpe Lane, Stragglethorpe. This section of road will be closed throughout, with traffic redirected via the A17, A607, A1, and the C001. This final phase is due to be completed on Tuesday June 5.

Mark Heaton, programme manager for surfacing and patching, said: “This road has suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years, and needs to be repaired.

“Instead of just patching things up, we’ll be fully resurfacing the problem areas, which will be a much more permanent fix.

“We’re doing all we can to get the works done quickly and with as little disruption as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would encourage drivers to use alternative routes where possible.”

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .