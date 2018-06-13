Major traffic delays into Sleaford due to road closure

There is major traffic congestion on Grantham Road heading into Sleaford this morning (Wednesday) due to Westbanks/Watergate being closed to through traffic.

Slow moving traffic is queued back for much of the length of Grantham Road - tailing back as far as Rookery Avenue.

Westbanks is closed near Interflora offices and drivers can still access much of the street including Sainsbury’s from Castle Causeway/King Edward Street.

According to Lincolnshire County Council’s roadworks information web page, the urgent excavation works are being carried out on Watergate by Western Power Distribution to locate and repair a low voltage cable fault.

Work started yesterday morning and could last until June 19.