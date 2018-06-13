Major traffic delays into Sleaford due to road closure

AA Travel says the collision was first reported at 2pm.
There is major traffic congestion on Grantham Road heading into Sleaford this morning (Wednesday) due to Westbanks/Watergate being closed to through traffic.

Slow moving traffic is queued back for much of the length of Grantham Road - tailing back as far as Rookery Avenue.

Westbanks is closed near Interflora offices and drivers can still access much of the street including Sainsbury’s from Castle Causeway/King Edward Street.

According to Lincolnshire County Council’s roadworks information web page, the urgent excavation works are being carried out on Watergate by Western Power Distribution to locate and repair a low voltage cable fault.

Work started yesterday morning and could last until June 19.