Man cut free from crash on A153 at Anwick Fen

A man had to be cut free and taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single vehicle collision on the A153 Main Road at Anwick Fen on Saturday night.

Emergency services including fire crews from Billinghay and Sleaford were called to assist in the incident called in just after 10pm when the car ended up in a ditch near North Kyme.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, with serious injuries, according to a police spokesman.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man.