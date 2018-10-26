Man killed and second seriously injured in A52 crash in Lincolnshire

A man has died following a crash on the A52 in Lincolnshire.

Police this morning confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a collision on the A52 yesterday afternoon at Bridge End.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash

A second man suffered serious injuries and is currently at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The crash, involving a van and a lorry, took place just after the Heckington Junction.

Anyone who was in the area before 3pm on Thursday October 25, and saw the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 223 of 25th October.