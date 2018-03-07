Man with ‘serious injuries’ cut free from lorry crash on A52 near Horbling which four firecrews and six medics rush to scene

A man had to be cut free from his lorry after it was involved in a collision on the A52 last night (Tuesday).

Fire crews from Billingborough, Donington, Grantham and Sleaford were among the emergency services who attended the scene at Bridge End Causeway, near Horbling just before 9.30pm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters used Holmatro rams and cutting equipment to release the man from the lorry, which was the only vehicle involved.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but not believed to be life threatening or life changing, according to the police.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said they received a call at 9.21pm: “We sent a responder, a responder paramedic, a responder Doctor, a paramedic on a Fast Response Vehicle and a double crewed ambulance.

“We worked closely on scene with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to access and treat the patient. One patient was taken to Queens Medical Centre for further care.”