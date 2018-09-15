Metheringham villagers get new road safety measures to combat speeding motorists

Steps are being taken to put the brakes on speeding motorists in Metheringham.

In response to concerns raised by parishioners, Metheringham Parish Council has erected new Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) in the village.

The issue of speeding is felt to be particularly keen on the B1189 – Lincoln Road and Station Road.

A spokesman for the council said: “Metheringham joined the Community Speed Watch (CSW) in 2015 and is in a cluster group with three other villages and has periodic access to a deployable SID, but the issue of speeding remains prevalent.

“The parish council researched additional measures and found affordable SIDs which have now been erected.”

The SIDs will be used along with the CSW fixed reminder signs and the deployable cluster group SID.

Data recorded from the devices will be used to help the police to identify times and days when speeding occurs most often, the council says.