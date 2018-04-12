Motor boat involved in road collision on A153 near Anwick

Police were called to deal with an unusual road collision this afternoon - involving a boat.

A driver was towing a trailer carrying a motor boat when it became disconnected, colliding with a vehicle following.

The collision happened on the A153 at Wood Lane, near Anwick, reported to police at around 1.43pm this afternoon (Thursday).

It involved the boat on its trailer and a green Honda CRV 4x4.

Jocal joiner Stephen Allenby from Anwick came across the scene soon after it happened.

He told The Standard: “I was heading out of the village on my way to Sleaford and came past Wood Lane corner and there were two police cars and a green Honda 4x4 in the Wood Lane end with its near side frnot corner missing.

Twenty yards further on was a 12-14-foot red and white motor cruiser boat with outboard motor with a cab over it, upside down in a dyke with the front end in the ditch and the trailer still attached sticking up. After hitting the car following, the trailer must have flipped over into the dyke.”

No-one was reported hurt and traffic was flowing freely, but there would need to be a hold-up when the trailer and boat is recovered.