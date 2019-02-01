Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Billinghay

A motorcyclist was injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Billinghay today (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police says the incident happened at about 12.46pm on the High Street where they received a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a motorbike.

A police spokesman said: “The rider of the bike has been injured and he is being assessed by ambulance paramedics. We do not believe the driver of the car has suffered any injuries.

“We are still at the scene and the road is partially blocked.”