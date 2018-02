Emergency services had to rescue a person from a vehicle involved in a collision in a village south of Sleaford earlier this afternoon.

Fire crews from Donington and Sleaford were called out, along with police to the crash on Donington Road, Horbling at about 3.15pm.

A short extension ladder was used by firefighters to release one person from a vehicle.

Crews also made sure the vehicle was safe.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.